Capital World Investors Lowers Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Capital World Investors cut its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 760,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,430 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.66% of Builders FirstSource worth $108,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 728.6% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.84.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $116.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $110.84 and a one year high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.16.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

