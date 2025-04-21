Capital World Investors Increases Stock Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,313,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,246 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.13% of Celestica worth $121,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Celestica by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CLS shares. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Celestica from $166.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Celestica from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Celestica from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Todd C. Cooper sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $8,435,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 110,426 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,086.28. The trade was a 37.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 9,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $1,170,944.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,608,649.66. This represents a 9.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 934,381 shares of company stock valued at $116,673,769 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celestica Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE:CLS opened at $84.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.46. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $144.27.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading

