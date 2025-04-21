Capital World Investors Has $298.84 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,842,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,785,016 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 0.98% of DexCom worth $298,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $3,334,000. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 5,456.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,356,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $105,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,522 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 2,226.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 232,543 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 222,548 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 556.1% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,159 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,629 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Robert W. Baird raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM stock opened at $68.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.52 and a 12 month high of $139.24.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $914,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,432,268.76. The trade was a 10.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $2,899,230.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,727,505.67. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,009 shares of company stock worth $8,044,178. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

