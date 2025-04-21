Capital One Financial (COF) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.75 per share and revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Capital One Financial to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $162.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $210.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.86.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Capital One Financial stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 330.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COF shares. BTIG Research raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $198.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC raised Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.07.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

