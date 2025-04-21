Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Short Interest Update

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Cannabix Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLOZF opened at $0.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $52.51 million, a PE ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.67. Cannabix Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.64.

Cannabix Technologies Company Profile

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, workplaces, and laboratories in the United States. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use; MS breath sampler; and contactless alcohol breathalyzer, as well as breath collection units.

