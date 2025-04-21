Canal Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Markel Group by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 370,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,606,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 281,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,580,000 after purchasing an additional 42,178 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,795,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 121,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,891,000 after buying an additional 19,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Markel Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,393,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,860.03, for a total transaction of $163,682.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,992,863.08. This trade represents a 0.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,008.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. This trade represents a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,952 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Group Price Performance

Markel Group stock opened at $1,767.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,433.06 and a one year high of $2,063.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,835.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,753.94.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,702.20.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

