Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 210 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Canal Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $9,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OEF. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $254.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.01. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $232.57 and a twelve month high of $300.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.73.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

