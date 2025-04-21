Canal Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,932,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $318.87 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $285.24 and a 12-month high of $386.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $344.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.13.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

