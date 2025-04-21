Canal Capital Management LLC Invests $329,000 in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Strategy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Strategy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Strategy by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Trading Up 1.8 %

MSTR opened at $317.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.28 and its 200-day moving average is $311.77. The company has a market cap of $81.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.31 and a beta of 3.46. Strategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $543.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

In related news, CFO Andrew Kang purchased 1,500 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and sold 32,998 shares valued at $10,821,926. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Strategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Strategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Strategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.09.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

