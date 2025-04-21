Canal Capital Management LLC Has $4.59 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Canal Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,018 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $553,572,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Realty Income by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 28,480 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 761,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,656,000 after buying an additional 166,178 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,850,000 after buying an additional 101,184 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 3.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,190,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,937,000 after purchasing an additional 74,185 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.42.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.8 %

O stock opened at $58.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.19 and its 200-day moving average is $56.48. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2685 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 328.57%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

