Canal Capital Management LLC Has $13.66 Million Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Canal Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 281,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,534,000 after purchasing an additional 31,402 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 41,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 22,195 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 198,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,964,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 308,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,651,000 after buying an additional 27,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frederick Financial Consultants LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000.

IEI stock opened at $118.14 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.16 and a 1-year high of $120.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3417 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

