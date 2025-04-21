Canal Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 879,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,051,000 after acquiring an additional 190,796 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 978.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $459,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNK stock opened at $93.72 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $90.41 and a 12 month high of $97.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.97.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

