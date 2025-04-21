Canal Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Canal Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,744,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,660,736,000 after purchasing an additional 234,863 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,718,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,387,000 after acquiring an additional 331,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,393,000 after acquiring an additional 207,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,077,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,117,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $162.77 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $210.67. The company has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.86.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COF. Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Hsbc Global Res raised Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.07.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

