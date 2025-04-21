Canal Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,057 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.01. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.02 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.3037 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

