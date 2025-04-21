Calix (NYSE:CALX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20), Zacks reports. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%.

Calix Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CALX traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $33.26. 1,557,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,876. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.80. Calix has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CALX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Calix from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $953,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,164,188 shares in the company, valued at $82,563,772.20. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

