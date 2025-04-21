Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Short Interest Up 18.7% in March

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 339,500 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 286,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 820,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In related news, CEO Vininder Singh sold 27,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $40,259.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,348,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,611.04. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFRG. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Bullfrog AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bullfrog AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bullfrog AI by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFRG stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 143,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,237. Bullfrog AI has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24.

Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

