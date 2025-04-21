Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $119.45 million for the quarter. Brandywine Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.720 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.40%. On average, analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Up 1.7 %
Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $3.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.32. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.26.
Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brandywine Realty Trust
About Brandywine Realty Trust
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brandywine Realty Trust
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- With a 60%+ Upside, There’s Plenty to Love About Lovesac
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.