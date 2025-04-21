Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $119.45 million for the quarter. Brandywine Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.720 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.40%. On average, analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $3.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.32. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

