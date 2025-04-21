BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 15.32%.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BOK Financial stock traded down $1.52 on Monday, reaching $89.65. 187,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,562. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $85.08 and a 1-year high of $121.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.87.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOKF. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

