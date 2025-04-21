BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 15.32%.
Shares of BOK Financial stock traded down $1.52 on Monday, reaching $89.65. 187,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,562. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $85.08 and a 1-year high of $121.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.87.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.04%.
BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.
