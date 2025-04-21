Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Lowered to $215.00 at Benchmark

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Benchmark from $250.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.68% from the stock’s current price.

BA has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Melius Research set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.11.

Boeing Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.47. 1,329,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,042,244. Boeing has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $196.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.21. The company has a market cap of $118.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 165.2% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,206 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after buying an additional 36,258 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.1% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in Boeing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 3,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $2,172,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $369,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

