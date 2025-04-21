BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Shares Sold by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 261,098 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $18,471,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 779,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,663,000 after buying an additional 328,567 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,475,000 after buying an additional 35,991 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 833.3% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 274,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 244,924 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CII opened at $17.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.71. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $21.14.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

