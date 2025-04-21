BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BKV shares. Barclays increased their target price on BKV from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of BKV from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of BKV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Get BKV alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BKV

BKV Stock Performance

NYSE BKV opened at $17.55 on Monday. BKV has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12.

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $119.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BKV will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BKV

In other news, insider Lindsay B. Larrick sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $316,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,274.96. This represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ethan Ngo sold 21,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $435,290.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,900.72. This represents a 7.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,667 shares of company stock valued at $851,490.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BKV

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKV. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BKV during the fourth quarter worth $9,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BKV during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,728,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in BKV in the 4th quarter valued at about $695,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BKV during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BKV during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000.

BKV Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BKV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.