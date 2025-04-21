BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,200 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the March 15th total of 141,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BioStem Technologies Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSEM opened at $12.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.09. BioStem Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $28.26.

About BioStem Technologies

BioStem Technologies, Inc, a life sciences corporation, focuses on discovering, developing, and producing pharmaceutical and regenerative medicine products and services. It develops various biologic stem cell based alternative products, as a treatment for ailments, such as joint pain, tendon and ligament injuries, neurodegenerative, and autoimmune diseases.

