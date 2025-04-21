BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Short Interest Update

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,150,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 41,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 20.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BigBear.ai Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE:BBAI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.41. 28,862,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,708,469. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.48. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities cut shares of BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Northland Capmk downgraded BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at BigBear.ai

In other news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 36,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $132,005.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,205.50. This represents a 13.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBAI. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Further Reading

