BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 28,249 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 95.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,249 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,800,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $465,723,000 after acquiring an additional 78,497 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,310,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,295,000 after purchasing an additional 31,933 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Corning by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 296,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 209,054 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $1,069,000. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

In other Corning news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $110,162.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,557,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,852.48. This trade represents a 16.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $41.50 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.20 and a 12 month high of $55.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day moving average of $47.69.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 193.10%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

