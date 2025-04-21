BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,716 ($36.13).

BHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.27) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get BHP Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHP

BHP Group Stock Up 0.3 %

BHP Group Company Profile

LON BHP opened at GBX 1,751 ($23.29) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.03. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,559.50 ($20.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,613.72 ($34.77). The company has a market cap of £111.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,881.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,013.16.

(Get Free Report

We are a world-leading resources company, focused on the resources the world needs to grow and decarbonise. Copper for renewable energy. Potash for sustainable farming. Iron ore and metallurgical coal for the steel needed for global infrastructure and the energy transition.

A resources mix for today and for the future.

Our strategy is to deliver long-term value and returns through the cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.