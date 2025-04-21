Best Solar Stocks Worth Watching – April 20th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Vernova, NextEra Energy, Vistra, Duke Energy, and Constellation Energy are the seven Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of companies engaged in the solar energy sector, including the manufacturing of solar panels, installation of solar energy systems, and development of related technologies. These stocks offer investors an opportunity to participate in the growing renewable energy market driven by global efforts to shift towards cleaner energy sources. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.17. 83,173,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,033,445. The firm has a market cap of $775.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.22, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $518.35. 5,310,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,110,056. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $508.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $478.10. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $396.35 and a twelve month high of $539.00.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE:GEV traded down $5.36 on Friday, reaching $322.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,859,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,406. GE Vernova has a 12-month low of $132.11 and a 12-month high of $447.50. The stock has a market cap of $88.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $321.67 and a 200 day moving average of $330.15.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

NEE traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $66.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,210,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,793,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average is $73.22. The stock has a market cap of $136.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of VST stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.26. 4,836,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,893,453. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $65.32 and a fifty-two week high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.19.

Duke Energy (DUK)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.65. 3,409,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,377,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy has a one year low of $96.68 and a one year high of $125.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

NASDAQ:CEG traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.68. 1,962,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,530. Constellation Energy has a 52 week low of $155.60 and a 52 week high of $352.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.09.

