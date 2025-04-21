Best Healthcare Stocks To Consider – April 20th

UnitedHealth Group, Alphabet, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., and Elevance Health are the five Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of companies operating within the healthcare sector, including firms specializing in medical services, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and medical equipment. These stocks allow investors to participate in the growth potential of healthcare industries while often offering a more defensive profile due to the essential nature of healthcare services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $128.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $456.10. The company had a trading volume of 29,048,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,364,426. The company has a market cap of $417.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $438.50 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $512.95 and its 200-day moving average is $540.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $2.25 on Friday, hitting $151.08. 32,930,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,313,562. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.14 and a 200 day moving average of $175.84.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $3.51 on Friday, hitting $157.42. 10,972,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,945,892. The company has a market capitalization of $379.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.49 and its 200 day moving average is $154.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $169.99.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

MRK stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.93. 21,305,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,725,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.93 and a 52 week high of $134.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Elevance Health (ELV)

Elevance Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

NYSE ELV traded down $10.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $424.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,569,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,131. The stock has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.42. Elevance Health has a 52 week low of $362.21 and a 52 week high of $567.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

