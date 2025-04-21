Best Defense Stocks To Research – April 21st

General Electric, Boeing, and RTX are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares in companies that design, manufacture, and service military equipment and technology, including weapons systems, aerospace components, and cybersecurity tools. These companies typically benefit from government defense budgets and geopolitical tensions, making them a distinct segment of the market that investors often consider for long-term stability and growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $5.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $176.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,249,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a 12 month low of $148.83 and a 12 month high of $214.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.52. The stock has a market cap of $189.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

BA traded down $4.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.92. 2,423,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,045,932. Boeing has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $196.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.41 and its 200 day moving average is $164.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.24.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $3.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.60. 1,957,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,450,765. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.83. RTX has a 1-year low of $99.07 and a 1-year high of $136.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

