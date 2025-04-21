Best 5G Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 20th

QUALCOMM, Cisco Systems, Super Micro Computer, Cadence Design Systems, Monolithic Power Systems, Fortinet, and Teradyne are the seven 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are directly involved in the development, manufacturing, and deployment of 5G technology and infrastructure. These companies range from network equipment providers to semiconductor producers, and investors see them as key players in driving the next wave of connectivity and digital innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $136.54. 7,093,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,877,869. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.10 and its 200 day moving average is $160.34. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.73. 15,874,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,146,629. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.13.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

SMCI traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.50. 26,880,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,882,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.22. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $101.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,914,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,715. The firm has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99.

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $523.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,893. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $592.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $655.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $438.86 and a 52-week high of $959.64.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.13. 2,979,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,085,692. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.70 and a 200 day moving average of $95.28. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The company has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

NASDAQ:TER traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,055,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,097. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $65.77 and a 52-week high of $163.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.85.

