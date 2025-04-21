Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $130.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 124.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Roku from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.50 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.11.

Shares of ROKU stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $57.93. 569,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,790,076. Roku has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $104.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.07 and a 200-day moving average of $76.04. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.24 and a beta of 2.17.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,225. This trade represents a 42.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $561,913.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,485. This represents a 49.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,905 shares of company stock worth $6,560,876. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roku by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Roku by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

