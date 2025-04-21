Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock Holdings Increased by Rock Springs Capital Management LP

Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 252,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,297,000 after buying an additional 78,102 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $400,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,247,000. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

In related news, insider Christine Bellon sold 5,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $104,117.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,344.90. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 7,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $136,413.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 190,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,490,463.60. The trade was a 3.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,698 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BEAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jones Trading raised Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.89.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.16. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 41.07%. The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

