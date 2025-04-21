Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Ryanair accounts for approximately 1.3% of Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after purchasing an additional 99,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 171.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,649,000 after acquiring an additional 414,595 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Centerstone Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC now owns 319,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after purchasing an additional 112,999 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $45.68 on Monday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $36.96 and a 12 month high of $57.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. Ryanair had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 12.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

