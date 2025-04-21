Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 261 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on O. Barclays boosted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.42.

O stock opened at $58.27 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.48. The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 55.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 328.57%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

