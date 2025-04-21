Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of BRN stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. Barnwell Industries has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -0.22.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

