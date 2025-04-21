Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Barnwell Industries Stock Performance
Shares of BRN stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. Barnwell Industries has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -0.22.
About Barnwell Industries
