Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Shares Up 15.8% – Still a Buy?

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 15.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 146,833 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 142,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Barksdale Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of C$14.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13.

Barksdale Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barksdale Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barksdale Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.