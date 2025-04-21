Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock Price

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $34.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.15.

Shares of SPT stock traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $18.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,234. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 40.94% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $107.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.74 million. Analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $1,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,720.03. This trade represents a 84.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Walker sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $97,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,414.30. This trade represents a 16.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,446 shares of company stock worth $3,115,839. 10.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 9.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 19,500.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1,319.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at $4,296,000.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

