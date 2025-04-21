Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Stock Price

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.15.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.34. 575,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,788,356. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.67. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

