Barclays Cuts Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Price Target to $215.00

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $255.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $4.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,847,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,727,483. The firm has a market cap of $762.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $125.78 and a 1 year high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,365,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,047,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,772 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,949,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,372,461,000 after buying an additional 2,931,209 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,547,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,562,498,000 after buying an additional 2,572,488 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $362,773,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,498,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,678,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,329 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

