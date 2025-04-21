Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given New C$129.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$155.00 to C$129.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.55% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$152.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$154.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$163.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$144.85.
Read Our Latest Research Report on BMO
Bank of Montreal Trading Down 1.8 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 3,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.87, for a total transaction of C$482,024.87. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Bank of Montreal Company Profile
Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Montreal
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.