Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Announces Earnings Results

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 14.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 1.2 %

BOH stock opened at $64.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.94. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

Insider Activity at Bank of Hawaii

In other news, CAO Patrick M. Mcguirk sold 2,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $150,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,708.84. The trade was a 17.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $33,661.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,880 shares in the company, valued at $740,703.60. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

