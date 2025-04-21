Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on May 19th

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0463 per share by the bank on Monday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Banco Santander (Brasil) has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years. Banco Santander (Brasil) has a payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banco Santander (Brasil) to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BSBR opened at $4.70 on Monday. Banco Santander has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $6.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $4.70 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BSBR

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.