B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.32, but opened at $3.45. B2Gold shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 5,287,253 shares trading hands.
B2Gold Stock Up 2.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83.
B2Gold Company Profile
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than B2Gold
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Can Disney’s Entertainment Division Overtake Its Theme Parks?
Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.