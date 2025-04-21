B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.32, but opened at $3.45. B2Gold shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 5,287,253 shares trading hands.

B2Gold Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

