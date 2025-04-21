Axcelis Technologies’ (ACLS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $80.00. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s current price.

ACLS has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $44.78 on Monday. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $158.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.69.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 19.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 118.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,415.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

