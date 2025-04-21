Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Has $113.50 Million Position in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,525,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,000 shares during the quarter. Soleno Therapeutics makes up about 1.6% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned about 5.86% of Soleno Therapeutics worth $113,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $15,273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,884,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,710,000 after acquiring an additional 303,806 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 851,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,290,000 after acquiring an additional 276,225 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 580,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,112,000 after acquiring an additional 267,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 399,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,973,000 after purchasing an additional 152,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLNO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $67.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Laidlaw raised their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

Shares of SLNO stock opened at $69.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average of $52.11. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08 and a beta of -2.29. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $74.00.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.41). Analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, Director Matthew Pauls sold 5,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $424,792.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,075. The trade was a 47.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patricia C. Hirano sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $265,156.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,493.96. This trade represents a 12.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 942,672 shares of company stock worth $64,058,781. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

