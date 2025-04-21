Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 62601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Aurion Resources Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.18 and a quick ratio of 9.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$125.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.20 and a beta of 1.81.

About Aurion Resources

(Get Free Report)

Aurion Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Finland. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä; and the Auermaa property located in Eastern Lapland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurion Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurion Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.