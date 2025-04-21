Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Short Interest Update

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the March 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 461,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

NASDAQ ATRO opened at $21.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Astronics has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $26.63. The company has a market cap of $767.45 million, a PE ratio of -114.52 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.27. Astronics had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $208.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Astronics will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Astronics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director Robert S. Keane sold 77,099 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $1,892,780.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at $155,794.30. The trade was a 92.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Astronics in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Astronics by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 924,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,001,000 after acquiring an additional 58,356 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Astronics by 49.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 16,823 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Astronics by 328.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 34,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

