Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 21st

Salesforce, Super Micro Computer, ServiceNow, QUALCOMM, and Tempus AI are the five Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of companies that significantly leverage artificial intelligence technology in their products, services, or operations. Typically, these companies invest in developing innovative AI solutions to drive growth, improve efficiency, or gain competitive advantages, making them attractive to investors looking to capitalize on advancements in the digital economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM stock traded down $14.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $233.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,404,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,771,098. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $281.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.80. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Super Micro Computer stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.31. 16,923,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,891,719. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $26.37 on Monday, reaching $745.79. 632,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,061. The firm has a market cap of $154.38 billion, a PE ratio of 109.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $852.94 and its 200-day moving average is $970.69. ServiceNow has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,821,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,446,968. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The company has a market cap of $147.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Shares of NASDAQ TEM traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,688,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,518,158. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Tempus AI has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $91.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEM

Featured Stories