ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Trading Up 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP)'s share price was up 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.83 and last traded at $19.03. Approximately 44,991 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 169,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVBP shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

ArriVent BioPharma Stock Up 5.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $650.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.68.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.18. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ArriVent BioPharma

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ArriVent BioPharma by 773.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

About ArriVent BioPharma

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

