Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.22 and last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 1163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00.

Institutional Trading of Ares Acquisition Co. II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 808,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 121,655 shares in the last quarter. Decagon Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,089,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Acquisition Co. II

Ares Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on March 15, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

