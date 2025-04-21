Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the March 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Arcadia Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $2.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.13. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $10.31.

About Arcadia Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.